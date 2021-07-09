Obituary – Eleanor Winn Rose

Eleanor Winn Rose, 84, of Sandston, passed away on July 1, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Henry “Hank” Moore Rose; her parents B. Meredith Winn, Sr. and Ella Berdetta Williams Winn; and her brother B. Meredith Winn, Jr.

Born on October 1, 1936, in New Kent, Virginia, she was fondly nicknamed “Arden” by her family. Eleanor grew up in Sandston, where she met her high school sweetheart and husband Henry. She attended Antioch School, Sandston Elementary, Highland Springs High School, and RPI. Eleanor worked in the accounting profession until becoming a stay-at-home mother.

She had many talents and enjoyed sewing, painting, arts and crafts, quilting, gardening, bowling and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the Sandston Presbyterian Church, Sandston Baptist Church Quilt Group and Lee Artist Group. Above all, Eleanor was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved family gatherings and a houseful of children and their many friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Ellen Walker (Carl) and Elizabeth Rose (Jim O’Brien); grandchildren, Steve Walker, Doug Walker (Jannette), Kate Justice (Derek), Sean O’Brien and Scott O’Brien; great-grandchildren, Hayden Fox, Kaia Justice and Jason Justice; sisters Gloria Talley and Bonnie Winn and many nephews and nieces.

The family will gather to accept friends at Sandston Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, July 14, from 5 to 8 p.m., and for a celebration of life on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at the church on 13 N. Confederate Ave. Private interment will be held at Signal Hill at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sandston Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.