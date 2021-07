My current favorite meme is a picture of Jamie Lynn Spears behind bars. Though the 30-year-old actress was once beloved for her starring role on the early aughts Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, she has recently become the subject of internet scorn thanks to her perceived failure to intervene in the ongoing case of her older sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship. For many, the younger Spears is not considered a Britney ally — and as such, it’s no surprise that the world wasn’t too thrilled to hear that an upcoming memoir allegedly took its title from a Britney song.