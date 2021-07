Selecting pitchers with your first round pick is always a staple of the MLB Draft annual for a few certain teams. Will the Miami Marlins go down that route this season?. The Miami Marlins have a recent history of selecting pitchers in the first round, most notably current big league starter Trevor Rogers, as well as just last year in Max Meyer. While there is a chance they might not go that route this year, Miami will most likely add to the position early-on, potentially even in the first round.