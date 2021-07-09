Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Goldilocks Planets With A Tilt May Develop More Complex Life

By View Comments
astrobiology.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist's impression of exoplanet, showing tilted axis of rotation (adapted from NASA original image) CREDIT NASA JPL. Planets which are tilted on their axis, like Earth, are more capable of evolving complex life. This finding will help scientists refine the search for more advanced life on exoplanets. This NASA-funded research is presented at the Goldschmidt Geochemistry Conference.

astrobiology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet With#Life On Earth#Purdue University#University Of Chicago#Solar System#Mercury#Universe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The US Sun

Why is the moon ‘wobbling’?

SCIENCTIFIC studies have revealed how the moon's orbit 'wobbles' as a part of it's natural cycle. The impact of the cycle, coupled with climate change could cause devastating effects on the earth by 2030. Why is the moon 'wobbling'?. The Moon is said to wobble on a 18.6-year cycle and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's Curiosity may have accidentally landed just a few miles away from an ACTIVE source of methane on Mars - a gas that could originate from a biological source

The 2019 revelation that methane was found on Mars sent shockwaves throughout the scientific community, as almost all of the gas on Earth is produced by life. Now, scientists believe they have located the source — and it's almost exactly where NASA's Curiosity rover is. Researchers at the California Institute...
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Snowball Earth: Changes in Earth's Orbit Enabled The Emergence Of Complex Life

Thick Snowball Earth glacial deposits exposed in Tillite Gorge, Arkaroola, South Australia CREDIT University of Southampton. Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that changes in Earth's orbit may have allowed complex life to emerge and thrive during the most hostile climate episode the planet has ever experienced. The...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

More rogue planets found drifting in Milky Way

Astronomers said on July 6, 2021, that they’ve used data from the Kepler planet-hunter to find a new crop of rogue planets. They are free-floating planets, unconnected to any star. Like children shoved from a schoolyard by a bigger bully, these rogues might have been ejected from their own star systems by interactions with larger planets. Astronomers used gravitational microlensing to find these lonely planets, amongst a sea of stars, located toward the center of our Milky Way galaxy.
ScienceInverse

Life on Earth may have formed this key ingredient

The oxygen levels on Earth some 4.5 billion years ago, when the planet was forming, were effectively zilch. So, does life need oxygen to form? Based on this information, the answer is nope — life doesn't need more than traces of oxygen to start developing at a basic level. This...
AstronomyThe Verge

Alien planets have had ‘front-row’ view of Earth for ages, astronomers say

For decades, astronomers have probed the universe for signs of life by watching distant planets glide past their host stars, studying the tiny dips of starlight that give away clues about an exoplanet’s atmosphere. Hundreds of those worlds could bear life. And if there’s life, what’s to say it isn’t looking back at us?
Astronomyastrobiology.com

First Measurement Of Isotopes In Atmosphere Of An Exoplanet

An international team of astronomers have become the first in the world to detect isotopes in the atmosphere of an exoplanet. It concerns different forms of carbon in the gaseous giant planet TYC 8998-760-1 b at a distance of 300 light years in the constellation Musca (Fly). The weak signal was measured with ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile and seems to indicate that the planet is relatively rich in carbon-13. The astronomers speculate that this is because the planet formed at a great distance from its parent star. The research will be published in the scientific journal Nature on Thursday.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

This One Planetary Feature May Be Crucial For The Rise of Complex Life in The Universe

The way a planet is tilted on its rotational axis with respect to its orbital plane around a star - what we know as 'axial tilt' - could be key to the emergence of complex life. According to a new study, a modest axial tilt, like Earth's, helps increase the production of oxygen, which is vital for life as we know it - and planets with tilts that are too small or too large might not be able to produce enough oxygen for complex life to thrive. "The bottom line is that worlds that are modestly tilted on their axes may be...
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Haziness Of Exoplanet Atmospheres Depends On Properties Of Aerosol Particles

Researchers measured the refractive indices at visible wavelengths (n) for haze samples created under a range of conditions. CREDIT Yu et al., Nature Astronomy, 2021. Many exoplanets have opaque atmospheres, obscured by clouds or hazes that make it hard for astronomers to characterize their chemical compositions. A new study shows that haze particles produced under different conditions have a wide range of properties that can determine how clear or hazy a planet's atmosphere is likely to be.
AstronomyInverse

To host complex life, planets have to have this one quirk

Earth is a special planet. Scientists have scoured the universe, finding thousands of foreign worlds orbiting different stars. None, so far, have shown signs of the life-bearing characteristics of our home. New NASA-funded research suggests one of Earth’s planetary qualities is critical for any complex life to develop: the planet’s...
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Vertical Compositional Variations Of Liquid Hydrocarbons In Titan's Alkanofers

Vertical variations of mole fractions (denoted xi) of the main components (i.e., N2, C2H6 and CH4) of Titan’s alkanofer liquid. This figure depicts a scenario where the icy crust undergoes a geophysical thermal gradient derived from a model based on Sohl et al. (2014). While at the surface the temperature is T = 90 K and the pressure has the ground value of 1.5 bar, at a depth of 10 km the pressure varies between 1.5 bar at the surface (z = 0) and around 130 bar at the bottom of the simulated system (depth of z = −10 km). The three panels correspond to different surface compositions, expressed in mole fractions: (a) N2: 0.05, C2H6: 0.20, CH4: 0.75; (b) N2: 0.20, C2H6: 0.20, CH4: 0.60; (c) N2: 0.20, C2H6: 0.30, CH4: 0.50. For all computations, the porosity of the water ice matrix has been fixed to 5%, the diffusion theory formalism follows Ghorayeb & Firoozabadi (2000), the water-ice EoS is provided by Feistel & Wagner (2006), while the thermodynamic properties of liquids are computed using PC-SAFT. For comparison, the results of Fig. 1 are added in thin gray lines.
AstronomyFreethink

Say cheese: Life on these exoplanets may be watching us

Astronomers look for potential signs of life in other solar systems by studying their sun and looking for a flicker of light as an orbiting planet passes by. From that change in light patterns, they can deduce the planet’s size, orbit, and (often) the composition of the atmosphere — all clues to its suitability for life. Now, a team of researchers realized that if we can do that, surely ET beings on habitable exoplanets could observe Earth in the same way.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Surprising Discovery of Dozens of Underground “Lakes” on Mars Leaves Scientists Puzzled

A new paper finds more radar signals suggesting the presence of subsurface ‘lakes,’ but many are in areas too cold for water to remain liquid. In 2018, scientists working with data from ESA’s (the European Space Agency’s) Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the Red Planet’s south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake. Several more such reflections have been announced since then.
Sciencewpsu.org

Colder Climates Meant Bigger Bodies For Ancient Humans

Big bodies are good for cold places. That's the gist of a foundational rule in ecology that has been around since the mid-1800s: Animals that live in colder places tend to have larger bodies, especially birds and mammals that need to regulate their body temperatures. For example, some of the largest whale and bear species have evolved in the coldest reaches of the planet.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Gravitational-Wave Observatories Detect Rare Mergers of Black Holes With Neutron Stars for the First Time

Salvatore Vitale describes how gravitational-wave signals suggest black holes completely devoured their companion neutron stars. Recently, an international team of scientists, including researchers at MIT, announced the detection of a new kind of astrophysical system: a collision between a black hole and a neutron star — two of the densest, most exotic objects in the universe.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

We Just Got an Image of a Plasma Jet From Another Supermassive Black Hole, And Whoa

Two years ago, the Event Horizon Telescope gave us the first breathtaking image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of the M87 galaxy. Now, the same telescope has presented an unprecedentedly detailed view of a plasma jet being spat out by the supermassive black hole at the centre of the nearby Centaurus A galaxy. The newly imaged plasma jet. (Nature Astronomy) This is a pretty huge announcement for a couple of reasons, so let's break it down. First, the image is not only beautiful to look at but mind-boggling to consider – at an average distance of 12 million light-years away, the weirdly...
Astronomybigislandnow.com

Jupiter’s Moon May Have Conditions for Life

Jupiter’s icy moon Europa is of particular scientific interest because its salty ocean, which lies beneath a thick layer of ice, may currently have conditions suitable for existing life, and the ocean water may even make its way into the icy crust and onto the moon’s surface. New research and modeling, led by University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa planetary sciences researcher Emily Costello, estimate how far down that surface is disturbed by the process called “impact gardening.”
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

Surface of Jupiter’s Moon Europa Churned by Small Impacts

PASADENA, Calif. (NASA PR) — It’s easy to see the impact of space debris on our Moon, where the ancient, battered surface is covered with craters and scars. Jupiter’s icy moon Europa withstands a similar trouncing – along with a punch of super-intense radiation. As the uppermost surface of the icy moon churns, material brought to the surface is zapped by high-energy electron radiation accelerated by Jupiter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy