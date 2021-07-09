Bachelorette Party Loses 'Everything' After Houston Airbnb Is Robbed

We have some friends that we have known for many years. We used to get along great. They were a wonderful couple and loads of fun to be around. That is until about three months after I got pregnant. That is when they announced that they are pregnant, too. They are a very competitive couple. They decided to have a very elaborate wedding just to upstage us. We didn’t see a need to get married right away. With the cost of having a baby, we would rather have not gone to the expense. Our daughter is now about to turn one year old. She is 11 weeks older than their daughter. And they are always telling us about all the things that their brat can do better than our little angel. Their kid is just plain undisciplined. She cries all the time. I don’t think they have a very happy home life. I know that their house is always messy. They claim that there are more important things in life than housework. We don’t go over to their place any more, but they are always dropping in on us, especially on weekends around dinner time. I am getting tired of the attitude of superiority they have. Lately they have been telling us that it is time for us to get married. We are happy as things are between us and don’t need a big show of a wedding that we cannot afford. I just want them out of my life, but I don’t want to be rude about it.