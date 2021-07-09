Cancel
Patrick Mahomes Says ‘Ridiculous,’ Shades USATF for Sha’Carri Richardson Olympics Decision

By Suzanne Halliburton
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FMXM_0as6I1KE00

Patrick Mahomes ridiculed the decision to kick sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, a fellow Texan, completely off the Olympic track team.

A week ago, news broke that Richardson, a 21-year-old sprint specialist, tested positive for marijuana. She received a month-long suspension, meaning she wouldn’t get to compete in the 100 meters at the Olympics, although she won the event at the track trials. However, there was a chance that the U.S. could add her to its 4X100-meter relay team. But Richardson was left off that squad, as well.

That brings us to Patrick Mahomes, the superstar quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Speaking with ESPN’s First Take, he said:

“For her to be left off after all the hard work and dedication that she has put into the sport, and her to be one of those bright, young stars for the USA, it’s just disappointing that she got left off after she put in the work. Even though she made a mistake like we all make mistakes… To not let her be at the Olympics at all is pretty ridiculous to me.”

Patrick Mahomes is one of many athletes who are speaking out in support of Richardson.

She tested positive after she won the 100 meters, June 19. However, news of the positive test didn’t break until days later. The suspension wiped away her results at the trials. But there were a couple of discretionary picks allowing the track team to add to relays. USATF revealed its roster, Tuesday. The big news was Richardson’s name wasn’t on the list.

The USATF said in a statement: “All USATF athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti-doping code, and our credibility as the National Governing Body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwFc8_0as6I1KE00
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes, Others in NFL, No Longer Tested for Marijuana During Off Season

Patrick Mahomes and others in the NFL aren’t subject to such rules for marijuana. In the new collective bargaining agreement, the NFL won’t test players in the off-season for THC, the compound found in cannabis. The players will be subjected to drug screens once training camp starts. But the CBA also changed the protocols. The threshold for a marijuana positive rises from 35 nanograms to 150. And, if a player tests positive, he will be disciplined with fines and not suspended for games.

The Kansas City quarterback still has three weeks before training camp starts. So with his free time, Patrick Mahomes currently is competing in the American Century Championship golf tournament at Lake Tahoe. Mahomes hit a drive of about 350 yards, Thursday during a long drive competition.

Mahomes posted on Twitter: “Didn’t say I was good at golf, but I can hit it far.”

Patrick Mahomes brought his family along for the event. He and fiancee Brittany Matthews are the parents of a daughter, Sterling, who was born in February.

