Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Posts Amazing ‘Photo Dump’ of Idaho Family Vacation

By Amy Myers
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wRmO_0as6HznQ00

While most families head to the beach for their summer vacations, NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen and his family prefer to escape to the woods. Recently, on Instagram, Olsen’s wife, Sarah Wright, posted a “photo dump” of their family’s trip to Idaho. Wright wrote in the caption that the vacation was full of “Family, milkshakes, many firsts, mountains, long walks, campfire dinners, favorite coffee shop, cold creek plunge, hidden lakes, favorite foods, sunset golf sessions, rainbows…”.

Sarah Wright Shares Sneak Peek of Family Adventures

Milkshakes: In the second picture in the “photo dump,” NCIS: Los Angeles star’s wife Sarah Wright smiles beside one of her relatives who holds baby Winter Story. The 10-month-old baby girl reaches for one of the milkshakes, as if to say, “Put down the phone and give me a sip!”

Long walks: The next photo features Wright with Winter in a baby carrier. Strolling beside mother and daughter are two more relatives, one with the same blond hair and bright smile as Wright.

Cold creek plunges: Despite the fact that it’s summertime, Idaho water will still make you feel like it’s December. But the NCIS: Los Angeles star, Eric Christian Olsen didn’t seem to care. His wife captured a snapshot of a shirtless and muscular Olsen jumping into a chilly, rippling creek with his shoes still on. Just looking at the leap makes goosebumps run down our spines.

Family: Further in the Instagram post, fans of NCIS: Los Angeles recognize a familiar face among the Olsen crowd. It’s Olsen’s co-star and in-show wife, Daniela Ruah. If you didn’t know, Wright and Ruah are actually sisters-in-law. In 2014, Ruah married her co-star’s older brother, David Paul Olsen. Now a part of the Olsen clan, Ruah joined the family on the Idaho getaway. In Wright’s photo, the sisters hug close while sharing a drink in front of the cabin.

In the NCIS: Los Angeles wife’s photo, she claims the post is just the first edition of the Idaho-centered collages. We’re anxiously awaiting to see what other adventures the family will share in their next post.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Teaches Son Unique Lesson on Environmentalism

As you can tell from the family’s voyage to Idaho, NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen and his wife value the environment and what it offers. Because of their love for nature, they’ve decided to instill the same respect in their children.

Back when his oldest child, Wyatt Oliver, was just two years old, Olsen taught him a valuable lesson on environmentalism. While Olsen potty-trained his son, they went on “pee adventures” together, as he explained on an episode of CONAN. At the time, the family lived in California, and the state was facing a severe drought.

“We’d go outside, and we’d pee in the bushes,” Olsen explained. “Because that saves the environment, right? We’re saving water, and so also it gets him excited about peeing not in a diaper.”

Although an unusual way to potty-train, the method was effective. Now, among their three children, they have a seven-year-old who knows how to use the toilet and is conscious of his impact on the environment. That’s more than some people three times the young Olsen’s age can say.

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

129K+
Followers
14K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Star, ID
State
California State
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniela Ruah
Person
Sarah Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Christian#Vacation#Ncis#Idaho Family#Winter Story#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Director Drops Amazing Behind the Scenes Clip of ‘Night Filming’ With Star Vanessa Lachey: ‘We On a Boat’

NCIS: Hawai’i director, Larry Teng, took to his Instagram account to share incredible behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming show. “Thursday night filming! NCIS HAWAI’I,” Teng writes in the caption, which shows the highly anticipated series’ lead, Vanessa Lachey, participating in the night shooting. NCIS: Hawai’i centers around NCIS Special Agent...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Actor Denim Richards Says ‘Time for Ultimate Creativity and Preparedness’ in New Thought-Provoking Post

As a cowboy on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Denim Richards works at one of the country’s largest cattle ranches on the series. The “Yellowstone” star has been a fixture on the show since the first season and his role continues to grow. Richards plays ranch hand, Colby, on the show and his character is part of the bunkhouse crew. Last season, we see Colby gain a love interest in fellow ranch hand Teeter. Richards also plans to factor into the upcoming new season as he becomes a favorite among “Yellowstone” fans.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Notice a Huge Plot Hole in Mark Harmon’s First Appearance on ‘JAG’

Roughly 17 years later, NCIS fans discovered a somewhat major plot hole. Fans will recall that NCIS was first introduced through JAG and is technically its spinoff. During the Season 8 JAG Episode 20 entitled “Ice Queen,” things begin to fall apart for the character of Gibbs and his backstory. During one scene, he told Harm, portrayed by David James Elliott, that he was at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service for 19 years. This would have meant he joined the team that was previously known as NIS back in 1984.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Discuss What Relationship Tony DiNozzo Had with Kate in the Early Seasons

“NCIS” fans love Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David together. In fact, fans even gave the duo the couple name, “Tiva.” Since Ziva first appeared in season three of “NCIS,” fans have been cheering for the couple’s happily ever after. However, there was another woman in Tony’s life before Ziva arrived on the scene. And that woman was Secret Service Agent Caitlin “Kate” Todd. Kate started the show with Tony before abruptly being killed during the season two finale.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Nic Sheridan Wishes Husband and Show Creator Taylor Sheridan a Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

In celebration of his birthday, Yellowstone director Taylor Sheridan’s wife, Nic, wished him a happy birthday in an adorable Instagram post. Sheridan turned 51 years old today, but he doesn’t look a day over 29. Nic’s photo featured a sweet moment between the couple. Sheridan gives his cowgirl wife a piggyback ride as she leans closer into him. Always the picture-perfect rancher couple, Sheridan has on his white cowboy hat and Nic showed off her black leather cowgirl boots.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Says ‘Saturdays Are For 3 Things’ in Sweet Post With Family

“Blue Bloods” star Abigail Hawk has been sharing a lot of adorable family moments lately on social media, and we’re here for it. Yesterday, the “Blue Bloods” actor described her typical Saturday as a story in three parts. Hawk shared an Instagram post with multiple photos and videos in it, most featuring her two cute kids. She captioned it, “Saturday: Scones. Sea life. Self care.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Rip’s Name Become a Popular Baby Name?

As one of the most popular shows currently on television, actors on Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” get a lot of attention. The show’s popularity cannot be understated as it has an enormous and still growing fan base. It is a base of fans that should continue its steady growth as more and more people give “Yellowstone” a chance. Through three seasons, the modern western drama has become a hit in the ratings and one of the most-watched shows on TV. Its immense popularity comes from its accurate portrayal of the “cowboy culture” and ranching lifestyle. The show also excels at producing high-level and captivating drama that is akin to some of the top shows in history. “Yellowstone” is full of twists and turns that keep its audience at the edge of their seats.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Is the Show Going to Adopt the ‘Same Family History’ as ‘Blue Bloods’?

Could new “Yellowstone” cast member Finn Little play the Dutton grandchild no one knew about?. As if “Yellowstone” season four didn’t promise to be exciting enough, the show is also introducing another new character, Carter. Carter will be played by young Australian actor Finn Little. Carter is reportedly taken in by the Dutton’s after Beth decides that the ranch is the best place for him to grow up. But what are Carter’s origins? Some believe his story will be similar to young Rip Wheeler who joined the farm after escaping a near-death experience with his abusive father. However, some “Yellowstone” fans have a different theory. And the theory is a juicy one! In fact, it ties in the storyline from another one of our favorite shows, “Blue Bloods.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: The Unique Connection Show Creator Taylor Sheridan Has to the ‘NCIS’ Franchise

Did you know that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan worked on NCIS: Los Angeles?. Aside from creating hit series, Sheridan also acts. In 2011, he appeared on the NCIS: Los Angeles spinoff as a guest star. He portrayed the character of Navy Captain Jennings in Season 2 Episode 9 “Enemy Within.” His cameo with Nell Jones is brief but matters in the grand scheme of the plot.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Drops Epic Performance Pic From ‘1st Show Back Since the Pandemic Shutdown’

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has returned to live music. In case you didn’t know, Ice-T spends his downtime away from the series performing in his heavy metal band Body Count. He co-founded the group back in 1990 when he just began to establish himself as a rapper. He shared a photo on Instagram of his first concert back since 2020 when live music was put on pause.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Tate Actor Brecken Merrill Marks Kelly Reilly’s Birthday With Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Story

Two stars of Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” got a birthday wish from the youngest member of the show’s cast. Becken Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton, took time out of his Sunday to wish Kelly Reilly and Taylor Sheridan a happy birthday. Reilly plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone and is turning 44-years-old today (Sunday). Sheridan is the creator of the modern western masterpiece and turned 51 yesterday (Saturday). The 13-year-old Merrill is the youngest regular on “Yellowstone” and took to social media to spread birthday cheer. In addition to a few photos of himself with Reilly and Sheridan, he also shares a nice story about each.

Comments / 1

Community Policy