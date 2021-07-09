Obituary – Glenda Jones

Glenda Jones, 79, died July 4, 2021, with her family by her side at her home in Richmond, Virginia. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10th at 11:00 am at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church in Richmond, VA. Visitation will be at Bliley’s Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road on Friday, July 9th from 4:00-7:00pm.

Glenda was born May 31, 1942 in Bay Springs, Mississippi to Steve & Lena Sims. She was the twelfth of thirteen children. Glenda spent much of her childhood helping her older siblings with many nieces and nephews, fostering her lifelong love of babies. She attended Jones County Junior College, where she met and fell in love with Benny Jones. They moved to Richmond, VA in 1968 where they proceeded to settle and raise their family.

Glenda was a faithful member of Hatcher Baptist Church and the Trust & Obey Sunday School Class for over 40 years. She served as a deacon and faithfully on the fellowship and senior committees until her death. Glenda was a homemaker and devoted mother to her three children. In the early 1980’s, she and Benny started a business together where they worked until retirement.

During her working years, Glenda showed her devotion to her employees by providing transportation to and from work, and serving them in numerous ways. She loved decorating, and traveling around the world. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to her friends, and community members. There is no doubt she has jewels in her crown today.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband of 60 years, Benny Jones, brothers Toby & Steve Sims, three children and their spouses, Tanya Mason (Bill), Tyra Wagner (Scott), Ben Jones (Melissa), 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Donations may be sent to Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, VA 23228.