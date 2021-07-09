FISH at 50
A milestone for the nonprofit Friends In Sonoma Helping. A nonprofit like FISH is rare due to its total dependence on volunteers for every task within the organization. An all-volunteer organization celebrating 50 years of service is very, very rare. FISH, with its mission to provide basic safety net services for all Sonoma Valley neighbors, has provided food, clothing, rides, rental assistance, medical equipment, a listening ear, and the voice of compassion since 1971.sonomasun.com
