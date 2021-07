Sometimes there's no better way to experience life on the court than through the art of cinema. Films have been covering the sport of basketball for decades using drama, comedy, romance, animation and even the supernatural. Over the years, stars like Denzel Washington, Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio and even Buddy the Dog have been seen making slam dunks on the big screen, and in 1996, NBA legend Michael Jordan teamed up with Bugs Bunny for one of the most famous basketball games in cinematic history with the film "Space Jam." Almost 25 years later, the Looney Tunes crew is back, this time teaming up with hoops icon LeBron James for the sequel "Space Jam: A New Legacy." To celebrate the film's release on July 16, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we look at the best movies about basketball…