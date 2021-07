I love everything to do with interpretive dancing. I think it's very different from any other dance because the artist and the dancer basically have to connect with the song and lyrics to create the perfect dance. Especially if it's two people because you know they have to both connect in some way or another to make the dance perfect. Like in this case, where two dancers, Josh Tsosh and Alisa Tsitseronova nailed their own dance version of "Stand by Me" by Ben E. King.