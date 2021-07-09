Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Most Underrated Toby Scene In The Office, According To Fans

By C.M. Crockford
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Has there ever been a sadder, funnier schlemiel in American TV than Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office"? Where even Jerry (Jim O'Heir) from "Parks and Recreation" has a wonderful home life and later becomes the long-running mayor of Pawnee, the depressed and recently divorced Dunder Mifflin Human Resources rep has to endure endless insults from the office's staunchly anti-HR manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) while also nursing a hopeless crush on Pam (Jenna Fischer). Toby even returns to the office after retiring in Costa Rica because he simply couldn't enjoy it — that's how bleak his circumstances were. (Meanwhile, Michael's response to Toby's arrival back was so horrified that it became an internet meme.)

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Fischer
Person
Steve Carell
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Jim O'heir
Person
Jesus
Person
Paul Lieberstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#American#The Office#Office Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Jenna Fischer Says She Was Fired from Matt LeBlanc Show Because People Didn't Believe 'Pam Would Marry Joey'

Jenna Fischer is opening up about lost work after her time on The Office. In the latest episode of her Office Ladies podcast, the 47-year-old actress said that she was fired after shooting a pilot for Man with a Plan because test audiences closely associated herself and Matt LeBlanc with their respective characters on The Office and Friends and didn't "believe Pam would marry Joey."
TV & VideosPopculture

Jenna Fischer's 'The Office' Role Surprisingly Doomed Her Role as Matt Leblanc's Wife on 'Man with a Plan'

The Office star Jenna Fischer has revealed plenty of surprising behind-the-scenes secrets from the beloved NBC sitcom during the Office Ladies podcast with her co-star, Angela Kinsey, but she shared a surprising fact about another project she worked on. Fischer said she has been so associated with receptionist Pam Beesly for viewers that CBS executives fired her from the Matt LeBlanc-starring sitcom Man with a Plan. Executives said test audiences did not "believe Pam would marry Joey."
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Jenna Fischer reveals reason why she was fired from Matt LeBlanc's sitcom

What happens when an actor’s on-screen performance is so well-known and beloved that it becomes almost impossible to separate the character from the actor? Sometimes fans scream the character’s iconic catchphrases at them in public, but in the case of “The Office” star Jenna Fischer, it cost her a starring role.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Office’ Star Jenna Fischer Lost Role In Matt LeBlanc’s ‘Man With A Plan’ Series Because Focus Group Said, “Pam Wouldn’t Marry Joey”

For Jenna Fischer, playing “Pam” for nine seasons on The Office was apparently a blessing and a curse. In the latest episode of her Office Ladies podcast, Fischer finally spilt the tea on why she was recast after shooting a pilot for Man with a Plan, a show headlined by Friends star Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani on that long-running sitcom.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why James Gandolfini Was Reportedly Paid Not To Take A Role On The Office

After Steve Carell's departure in 2011 from playing Michael Scott on NBC's sitcom "The Office," the network went out to find a replacement actor to play the next branch manager of Dunder Mifflin. And during the July 11 episode of the "Talking Sopranos" podcast, the hosts and former cast members of HBO's "The Sopranos," Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, shared some insight about Carrell's potential successor.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

HBO Paid James Gandolfini $3 Million USD To Turn Down Replacing Steve Carell on 'The Office'

HBO reportedly paid late Sopranos star James Gandolfini $3 million USD not to replace Steve Carell on The Office. During a recent episode of Talking Sopranos — a podcast hosted by The Sopranos co-stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa — the two actors revealed to guest Ricky Gervais that Gandolfini was at one point in talks to replace Steve Carell as Michael Scott on NBC‘s The Office.
TV & Videosdeseret.com

How ‘The Sopranos’ mob boss almost became the new manager on ‘The Office’

“The Sopranos” star James Gandolfini was offered $4 million to replace Steve Carrell as the office manager in “The Office,” Deadline reports. In a recent episode of the “Talking Sopranos” podcast, hosts Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa — who starred on “The Sopranos” as Christopher Moltisanti and Bobby Baccalieri, respectively — asked “Office” creator Ricky Gervais about the rumor that Gandolfini was offered a spot on “The Office.
MoviesPosted by
InsideHook

Inside the Making of Orson Welles’s Most Underrated Film

In the last 10 years, a host of lost or uncompleted projects from Orson Welles have seen wide release. These include his influential Shakespeare adaptation Chimes at Midnight, which was restored and widely distributed in 2016, and his never-completed final feature The Other Side of the Wind, which saw release two years later. And while there are still some gaps in Welles’s body of work — including footage cut from The Magnificent Ambersons — more of his work than not can be easily seen.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.

Comments / 0

Community Policy