The Most Underrated Toby Scene In The Office, According To Fans
Has there ever been a sadder, funnier schlemiel in American TV than Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) from "The Office"? Where even Jerry (Jim O'Heir) from "Parks and Recreation" has a wonderful home life and later becomes the long-running mayor of Pawnee, the depressed and recently divorced Dunder Mifflin Human Resources rep has to endure endless insults from the office's staunchly anti-HR manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) while also nursing a hopeless crush on Pam (Jenna Fischer). Toby even returns to the office after retiring in Costa Rica because he simply couldn't enjoy it — that's how bleak his circumstances were. (Meanwhile, Michael's response to Toby's arrival back was so horrified that it became an internet meme.)www.looper.com
