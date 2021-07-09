Cancel
Interview with UNC Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Jon Heck

By Ross Martin
Cover picture for the articleJon Heck is more than a former North Carolina left tackle. He is more than an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Tar Heels. Heck is an avid weightlifter and fitness and diet guru who not only competes in powerlifting events but also is pursuing Strongman competitions. At 6-foot-7, 320-pounds, Heck stands out. A four-year starter at right tackle at UNC under head coach Larry Fedora and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, Heck knew that once he left UNC his playing career was over. Playing football wasn't his passion. His interests were adjacent to the game as a strength coach. Fitness, lifting, diet, conditioning, and the science component of it all is where he found his niche. Combining all of that with helping others, while still competing, led him to a new career and new goals.

