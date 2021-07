The World Health Organization says nine in ten African nations are set to miss the urgent COVID-19 vaccination goals by September 2021. Also, the United Nations noted that Africa only accounts for less than 1% of the more than 2.1 billion doses that have been administered globally. On the next Our Voices, join host Auriane Itangishaka as she questions if a heavy rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will eventually result in the uptake of doses. We'll also examine what is the position of African and donor nations as well as the general populations on the vaccine itself and why the continent is lagging behind in people getting fully vaccinated.