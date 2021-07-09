Tennessee confirms death of former Vols starting safety

Former Tennessee safety LaDarrell McNeil has died, the Vols confirmed Friday morning in a post on their official Twitter account. He was 27. The cause of death has not been announced or reported publicly, but word of his passing started to spread Thursday on social media. Several of his former Tennessee teammates made posts Thursday night on their Twitter accounts mourning the loss of McNeil, a former top-100 prospect from Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas who started 41 games for the Vols in 2012-15.