Therapeutic Solutions Files Patent for StemVacs Immunotherapy to Treat Parkinson’s

Osteoporosis and Parkinson’s disease (PD) are age-related diseases, and surgery for osteoporotic vertebral collapse (OVC) in PD patients become more common. OVC commonly affects the thoracolumbar spine, but low lumbar OVC is frequent in patients with lower bone mineral density (BMD). The aim of this study was to identify differences in clinical and imaging features of low lumbar OVC with or without PD and to discuss the appropriate treatment. The subjects were 43 patients with low lumbar OVC below L3 who were treated surgically, including 11 patients with PD. The main clinical symptoms were radicular pain in non-PD cases and a cauda equina sign in PD cases. Rapid progression and destructive changes of OVC were seen in patients with PD. The morphological features of OVC were flat-type in non-PD cases with old compression fracture, and destruction-type in PD cases without old compression fracture. Progression of PD was associated with decreased lumbar lordosis, lower lumbar BMD, and severe sarcopenia. High postoperative complication rates were associated with vertebral fragility and longer fusion surgery. Progression of postural instability as a natural course of PD may lead to mechanical stress and instrumentation failure. Invasive long-fusion surgery should be avoided for single low lumbar OVC.