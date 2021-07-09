Therapeutic Solutions Files Patent for StemVacs Immunotherapy to Treat Parkinson’s
Therapeutic Solutions International has filed a patent for the use of a type of immune cell, called a dendritic cell, to potentially treat Parkinson’s disease. The patent application includes data, obtained in an animal model, showing that dendritic cells obtained from umbilical cord blood have the potential to reduce inflammation in the brain while preserving dopamine-producing neurons. Parkinson’s disease is caused by impairment or death of this type of neuron.parkinsonsnewstoday.com
