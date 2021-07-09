Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Therapeutic Solutions Files Patent for StemVacs Immunotherapy to Treat Parkinson’s

By Margarida Maia
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
 10 days ago

Therapeutic Solutions International has filed a patent for the use of a type of immune cell, called a dendritic cell, to potentially treat Parkinson’s disease. The patent application includes data, obtained in an animal model, showing that dendritic cells obtained from umbilical cord blood have the potential to reduce inflammation in the brain while preserving dopamine-producing neurons. Parkinson’s disease is caused by impairment or death of this type of neuron.

parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunotherapy#Stem Cells#Parkinson#Patent Application#Dendritic Cells#Stemvacs#Campbell Neurosciences#Md#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Scientists find the major cause of Parkinson’s disease

12,000 people in Denmark and 7 to 10 million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson’s Disease (PD). It is the second most common neurogenerative disorder of aging and the most common movement disorder, but the cause of the disease is largely unknown. In a new study from the University of Copenhagen,...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Mitochondria malfunction shown to be the major cause of Parkinson's

12,000 people in Denmark and 7 to 10 million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson's Disease (PD). It is the second most common neurogenerative disorder of aging and the most common movement disorder, but the cause of the disease is largely unknown. In a new study, researchers from the University of...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Tetanus toxin fragment may treat depression, Parkinson's disease and ALS

Depression has been treated traditionally with inhibitors of serotonin reuptake in the central nervous system. These drugs do not come without side effects, such as lack of immediate therapeutic action, the need for daily doses and the danger of becoming addicted to some of these drugs. That is why scientists continue to work on new therapies to treat depression.
Theater & DancePosted by
Woman's World

Halt or Slow the Progression of Parkinson’s Disease With This Fun Activity

If you’re living with mild to moderate Parkinson’s disease, the symptoms can be debilitating. Because the disease is characterized by nerve cell damage in the brain, symptoms can rage from mild to severe tremors, slow movement, muscle tightness, and loss of balance. While prescribed medications can certainly help, a new study shows that taking a weekly dance class could help you put the pep back in your step and give you your joy back.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical and imaging features of surgically treated low lumbar osteoporotic vertebral collapse in patients with Parkinson’s disease

Osteoporosis and Parkinson’s disease (PD) are age-related diseases, and surgery for osteoporotic vertebral collapse (OVC) in PD patients become more common. OVC commonly affects the thoracolumbar spine, but low lumbar OVC is frequent in patients with lower bone mineral density (BMD). The aim of this study was to identify differences in clinical and imaging features of low lumbar OVC with or without PD and to discuss the appropriate treatment. The subjects were 43 patients with low lumbar OVC below L3 who were treated surgically, including 11 patients with PD. The main clinical symptoms were radicular pain in non-PD cases and a cauda equina sign in PD cases. Rapid progression and destructive changes of OVC were seen in patients with PD. The morphological features of OVC were flat-type in non-PD cases with old compression fracture, and destruction-type in PD cases without old compression fracture. Progression of PD was associated with decreased lumbar lordosis, lower lumbar BMD, and severe sarcopenia. High postoperative complication rates were associated with vertebral fragility and longer fusion surgery. Progression of postural instability as a natural course of PD may lead to mechanical stress and instrumentation failure. Invasive long-fusion surgery should be avoided for single low lumbar OVC.
ScienceScience Now

Loss of UCHL1 rescues the defects related to Parkinson’s disease by suppressing glycolysis

The role of ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase L1 (UCHL1; also called PARK5) in the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease (PD) has been controversial. Here, we find that the loss of UCHL1 destabilizes pyruvate kinase (PKM) and mitigates the PD-related phenotypes induced by PTEN-induced kinase 1 (PINK1) or Parkin loss-of-function mutations in Drosophila and mammalian cells. In UCHL1 knockout cells, cellular pyruvate production and ATP levels are diminished, and the activity of AMP–activated protein kinase (AMPK) is highly induced. Consequently, the activated AMPK promotes the mitophagy mediated by Unc-51–like kinase 1 (ULK1) and FUN14 domain–containing 1 (FUNDC1), which underlies the effects of UCHL1 deficiency in rescuing PD-related defects. Furthermore, we identify tripartite motif–containing 63 (TRIM63) as a previously unknown E3 ligase of PKM and demonstrate its antagonistic interaction with UCHL1 to regulate PD-related pathologies. These results suggest that UCHL1 is an integrative factor for connecting glycolysis and PD pathology.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Parkinson’s Neurons Form Atypical Networks

Parkinson’s disease brain cells form abnormal networks that might predispose the cells toward damage, according to new research done using cells in laboratory conditions. “These discoveries open the door to early diagnosis, which would allow us to carry out a premature intervention that would slow down neuronal death, and therefore, would stop the evolution of the disease,” study co-author Antonella Consiglio, PhD, of IDIBELL and the University of Barcelona in Spain, said in a press release.
HealthBusiness Insider

Seelos Therapeutics Says In Vivo Data Positive In Study Of Parkinson's Disease

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Wednesday announced positive in vivo data from the study of SLS-004 in Parkinson's disease pathology. An in-vivo rodent model study of SLS-004 using CRISPR-dCas9 gene therapy technology showed that a single dose of SLS-004 produced therapeutically desirable 27% reduction in SNCA mRNA and 40% reduction in SNCA protein expression.
pharmacytimes.com

Patent Filed for Application of Ibezapolstat in the Treatment of C. Difficile Infection

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the use of ibezapolstat in the treatment of Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) Infection (CDI). This action follows a recently completed phase 2a clinical trial, which demonstrated that 100% of the 10 enrolled patients met the study's primary and secondary efficacy endpoints of clinical cure at end of treatment as well as sustained clinical cure with no recurrence of CDI when examined on a 28-day follow-up visit.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers discover how cancer cells that spread to lymph nodes avoid immune destruction

Lymph nodes are critical to the body's immune response against tumors but paradoxically, cancer cells that spread, or metastasize, to lymph nodes can often avoid being eliminated by immune cells. Recent experiments by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Boston University School of Medicine provide insights on the details behind this immune evasion, which could help scientists develop strategies to overcome it. The findings are published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Scientists Identify PIAS2 Protein as Driver of Parkinson’s Dementia

PIAS2, a protein that suppresses the immune interferon (IFN)-beta signaling, is found at higher-than-normal levels in neurons of sporadic Parkinson’s patients, particularly in those with Parkinson’s disease dementia (PDD), a study shows. Overproduction of this protein was sufficient to cause PDD-like motor and cognitive symptoms in mice, while its suppression...
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Study Explores Therapeutic Potential of Hc-TeTx

A potential mechanism by which Hc-TeTx — a fragment of the tetanus toxin previously shown to have neuroprotective effects — enters the central nervous system (CNS) has been unraveled by researchers in Spain. Hc-TeTx appears to mimic a neurotrophin called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Neurotrophins are proteins that promote the...
Diseases & Treatmentsthehealthcareblog.com

The Case to Realign Parkinson’s Disease Research

If asked, the leaders of the research organizations working on Parkinson’s disease would say that they have made tremendous progress and are optimistic on finding a cure for the disease. In truth, this viewpoint understates the magnitude of the challenge and results in insufficient resources being devoted to PD. Given...
Lebanon, NHconwaydailysun.com

Virtual discussion on Parkinson's disease July 16

LEBANON — Dr. Joseph Aronson will give an overview of Parkinson’s Disease and options for care at Dartmouth Medical Center on Friday, July 16, from 2-3 p.m. at the DownTown Gym, 171 Fair St. Aronson's presentation, which will be available virtually as well as in person, will cover anatomy, common...
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Parkinson’s and Covid-19 Share Common Features

Olfactory, microbiome symptoms overlap; biochemical pathways show similarities. SARS-CoV-2 RNA viral infection and neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s disease (PD) share common features, a recent review suggested. “The onset and progression of PD, as detailed in the Braak hypothesis, as well as the pathogenic nature, molecular mechanisms, and symptom development of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy