After once again making waves with his remarks, Ricky Gervais would like to set the record straight. In an interview with BBC News this week marking the 20th anniversary of the original British version of The Office, Gervais weighed in on whether the show would be "canceled" due to shifting standards in comedy. "I mean now it would be canceled," said the comedian, who co-created and starred in the British sitcom. "I'm looking forward to when they pick out one thing and try to cancel it. Someone said they might try to cancel it one day, and I say, 'Good, let them cancel it. I've been paid!'"