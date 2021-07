The 18-year-old joined Liverpool in 2019, and in the EFL Cup that season he became the youngest ever player to start for the club. After signing his first professional contract with the club in the summer of 2020, in October 2020 he went to Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan. In the Championship he scored seven goals and notched 11 assists in his 41 appearances, and was nominated for the EFL’s Young Player of the Season award.