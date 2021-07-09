Heavy Rain from Storms Causes Flash Flooding in N.Y.C. Subways, Strands People in Cars on Highway

Heavy rains in New York City on Thursday caused flash floods in Manhattan subway stations and stranded people on roadways, as seen in viral videos shared on social media. The city's emergency management division issued a flash flood warning for Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx from Thursday afternoon into the evening, warning that "heavy rainfall will cause flooding of highways and streets." The police department added that "slippery conditions are possible," advising locals to "use caution when driving, walking or biking."