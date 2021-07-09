Robber who shot victim in back gets up to 8 years in prison

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man who robbed another man at gunpoint then shot the victim in the back as he ran away has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison.

Seamus Carey, 24, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the robbery in Worcester in May 2020, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

The 39-year-old victim, who was on his way to a convenience store, was hospitalized for three weeks with a collapsed lung and nerve damage that made him unable to move some fingers, authorities said.

Carey robbed the victim of a chain and cellphone.

The victim approved of the sentence, prosecutors said. Carey was credited with the 14 months he has already spent in jail.

Carey’s lawyer, Jeffrey Goldstein, told the judge his client is remorseful.

“I believe he has come to realize the wrongfulness of his action and the harm he caused, and that this will cause him to transcend his behaviors and become a good citizen upon his release,” Goldstein said.