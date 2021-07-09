Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR PARMER AND CASTRO COUNTIES At 901 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Rhea to 4 miles south of Easter to 8 miles southeast of Hereford, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...64 mph wind gust measured at the Hereford West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Summerfield, Easter, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Lariat, Rhea and Black. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH