Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick County, NC

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brunswick County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Coastal Brunswick#Coastal Pender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Tolland County, CTweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Tolland; Windham THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN TOLLAND AND WEST CENTRAL WINDHAM COUNTIES At 149 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Ashford and Chaplin.
Tolland County, CTweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Tolland; Windham THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN TOLLAND AND WEST CENTRAL WINDHAM COUNTIES At 149 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Ashford and Chaplin.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:01:00 SST Expires: 2021-07-18 09:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 9 to 12 ft will continue to impact south and east facing shores. Surfs will slightly subside 8 to 10 ft by Sunday evening. * TIMING...through Thursday * IMPACTS...Hazardous surfs and strong rip currents Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 901 PO ASO TOANA`I IULAI 17 2021 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 9 i le 12 futu o le a aafia ai pea talafatai i saute ma sasa`e. O le a faaitiitia teisi galu 8 i le 10 futu i le afiafi i le Aso Sa. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Tofi * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Tolland County, CTweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Tolland; Windham THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN TOLLAND AND WEST CENTRAL WINDHAM COUNTIES At 149 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Ashford and Chaplin.
Parmer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR PARMER AND CASTRO COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Rhea to Easter to 5 miles south of Dawn, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...61 mph wind gust measured at the Hereford West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Friona, Hart, Bovina, Farwell, Summerfield, Easter, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Lariat, Black, Rhea and Nazareth. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:01:00 SST Expires: 2021-07-18 09:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 9 to 12 ft will continue to impact south and east facing shores. Surfs will slightly subside 8 to 10 ft by Sunday evening. * TIMING...through Thursday * IMPACTS...Hazardous surfs and strong rip currents Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 901 PO ASO TOANA`I IULAI 17 2021 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 9 i le 12 futu o le a aafia ai pea talafatai i saute ma sasa`e. O le a faaitiitia teisi galu 8 i le 10 futu i le afiafi i le Aso Sa. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Tofi * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Edwards County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Edwards; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND EAST CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 223 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Larned to near Lewis, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewis, Belpre and Macksville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dewey County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTY At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cestos, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cestos. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Edwards County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND EAST CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 223 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Larned to near Lewis, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewis, Belpre and Macksville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN PROWERS AND CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 300 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hartman to 10 miles southeast of Queens Reservoir to near Eads, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Holly, Eads, Granada, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Bristol, Queens Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:18:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR PARMER AND CASTRO COUNTIES At 901 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Rhea to 4 miles south of Easter to 8 miles southeast of Hereford, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...64 mph wind gust measured at the Hereford West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Summerfield, Easter, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Lariat, Rhea and Black. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Beaver County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER...NORTHERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 447 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Follett to 6 miles northeast of Booker. Movement was south at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Booker, Follett, Darrouzett, Elmwood and Slapout.
Lipscomb County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER...NORTHERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 447 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Follett to 6 miles northeast of Booker. Movement was south at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Booker, Follett, Darrouzett, Elmwood and Slapout.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 356 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 12 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to 6 miles north of John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR PARMER AND CASTRO COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Rhea to Easter to 5 miles south of Dawn, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...61 mph wind gust measured at the Hereford West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Friona, Hart, Bovina, Farwell, Summerfield, Easter, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Lariat, Black, Rhea and Nazareth. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Hansford County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hansford; Ochiltree A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...NORTHEASTERN HANSFORD AND NORTHERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 442 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Balko to 9 miles northwest of Perryton to 7 miles south of Hardesty, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Perryton, Hardesty and Farnsworth. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy