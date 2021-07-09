Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.alerts.weather.gov
