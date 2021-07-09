Cancel
Public Health

It's time to ditch the toxic language of Covid

By Mark Bailey
Telegraph
 9 days ago

The UK’s draconian Covid laws are being repealed, football fans are dancing in the streets, and even the 73-year-old Duchess of Cornwall can’t wait to ditch her mask. But the toxic language of Covid-19 continues to poison any hope of a return to normality. Some doom-mongering scientists are now calling the restoration of our basic human liberties a “dangerous and unethical experiment.” Prof Stephen Reicher of the SAGE sub-committee on behaviour (SPI-B) is warning that our football fun could create “spreader events in virtually every household in the country.” And Prof Susan Michie, a SPI-B advisor who wants social distancing to last “forever,” insists that opening up society is like building terrifying new “variant factories.”

#English Language#Health And Safety#Uk#Christian#Nervtag#Spi B#Bmj#Oxford
