It's time to ditch the toxic language of Covid

The UK’s draconian Covid laws are being repealed, football fans are dancing in the streets, and even the 73-year-old Duchess of Cornwall can’t wait to ditch her mask. But the toxic language of Covid-19 continues to poison any hope of a return to normality. Some doom-mongering scientists are now calling the restoration of our basic human liberties a “dangerous and unethical experiment.” Prof Stephen Reicher of the SAGE sub-committee on behaviour (SPI-B) is warning that our football fun could create “spreader events in virtually every household in the country.” And Prof Susan Michie, a SPI-B advisor who wants social distancing to last “forever,” insists that opening up society is like building terrifying new “variant factories.”