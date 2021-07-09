Texas lawyers no longer have to pay bar fees
A federal appellate court recently ruled that Texas lawyers don't have to pay membership dues while that money is being used to fund the state bar's legislative agenda. Three judges sitting on the Fifth Circuit ruled on July 2 that the State Bar of Texas could not continue to collect annual membership dues from lawyers practicing in the state without first giving the attorneys a better chance to object to how some of the money is spent.www.bizjournals.com
