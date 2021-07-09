Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Families of Beirut blast victims want officials prosecuted

By BASSEM MROUE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30dnUY_0as6EKrw00

BEIRUT (AP) — Families of the victims of last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port protested in the Lebanese capital on Friday to pressure parliament to lift immunity of three legislators. The judge investigating the explosion had requested such a step.

One of the protests took place near the residency of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, where the legislature’s justice committee was meeting over the immunity request. Lebanese troops pushed the protesters back from the tightly secured building.

Many Lebanese blame the country’s ruling elites for negligence that led to the port explosion.

“You blew up Beirut and put people in coffins,” read a banner carried by one of the protesters.

According to the deputy parliament speaker, Elie Ferzli, the committee decided to first ask the judge to review the evidence against the three before deciding on the immunity.

Last week, Judge Tarek Bitar announced he intends to pursue senior politicians and former and current security chiefs in the case, and requested permission for their prosecution.

Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on Aug. 4, killing 211 people, injuring more than 6,000 and devastating nearby neighborhoods.

“Shame on them. They are bringing riot police to face the families of martyrs,” shouted Ibrahim Hoteit, whose brother of Tharwat Hoteit was killed in the blast.

Last Friday, Bitar asked the government and the interior ministry for permission to question two of Lebanon’s most prominent security chiefs, including the head of General Security Directorate, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim.

Interior Minister Mohamed Fehmi reportedly rejected the request on Friday. Ibrahim issued a statement saying he abides by the law but that someone is trying to tarnish his image.

Family members of the victims later Friday also held a rally outside the Interior Ministry, to protest Fehmi’s decision.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nabih Berri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Legislature#Ap#Lebanese#Parliament#Maj#Interior#The Interior Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Society
News Break
Middle East
Related
SocietyKEDM

Families Of 9/11 Victims Want Information About Saudi Involvement Unsealed Before 20th Anniversary

This September, Americans will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. Two decades later, thousands of family members of the victims are pressuring the courts to release information they say proves Saudi Arabia played a role in the attacks, a contention the country denies. The most damning information, the families say, is a series of recent video interviews with three Saudi men.
Middle Eastamericanpeoplenews.com

Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast probe | Beirut explosion News

Lebanese legislators on Friday held up an investigation into the Beirut port blast, less than a month before its first anniversary, demanding more proof before they lift immunity for ex-ministers wanted for questioning. Hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser exploded on the dockside at Beirut port last August 4,...
ProtestsConnecticut Post

Families of Lebanese blast victims protest interior minister

BEIRUT (AP) — Riot police fired tear gas and scuffled with protesters — mostly family members of victims of the Beirut Port blast — outside the home of Lebanon's caretaker interior minister Tuesday. The demonstrators demanded an end to what they call the obstruction of an investigation into one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.
AdvocacyPosted by
newschain

Families of Lebanon blast victims call for immunity to be lifted

Families of the victims of last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port protested in the capital to pressure parliament to lift immunity on three politicians as requested by the judge leading the investigation into the explosion. One of the protests took place near the residency of Parliament speaker Nabih Berri,...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

Relatives of Beirut Blast Victims Tear-Gassed by Riot Police

Riot police in Lebanon have fired tear gas at families of people who died in last year’s Beirut port blast. Victims’ relatives had gathered outside Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi’s home on Tuesday to protest his decision to exclude high-level security officials from an investigation into the August 2020 explosion, which killed 211 people and injured 6,000 more.
ProtestsPosted by
IBTimes

Relatives Of Lebanon Blast Victims Scuffle With Police

Lebanese police fired tear gas on Tuesday during scuffles with demonstrators outside the home of caretaker interior minister Mohammad Fahmi, accused of stalling a probe into last summer's huge port explosion. The protests, called for by relatives of the victims of the August 4 blast, swelled by the evening, with...
Proteststucsonpost.com

Retired police try to storm Ukraine parliament

Several hundred retired Ukrainian police officers gathered outside the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday, demanding increases in their pensions. The demonstrators broke through barriers and approached the parliament, which was in session, before being pushed back. The retired policemen gathered following the resignation of long-serving Interior Minister Arsen Avakov. KIEV, Ukraine:...
Protestsq957.com

Reporter detained in Cuba protests is placed under house arrest – ABC

MADRID – (Reuters) – A journalist who was detained while covering protests in Cuba was freed from police custody but placed under house arrest on Friday, the Spanish newspaper she works for reported. Camila Acosta, a Cuban national, had been writing for the Spanish daily ABC when she was arrested...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Pro-Kurdish politician's parliamentary status restored in Turkey

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - A pro-Kurdish politician regained his status as a lawmaker in Turkey's parliament on Friday four months after it was removed, following a top court ruling that his rights had been violated by his imprisonment on terrorism charges. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights activist and...
AdvocacyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Egypt lets journalists, activists go after US concerns

CAIRO — Egyptian authorities released three activists and three journalists Sunday after months in pre-trial detention, officials and lawyers said. The releases came after U.S. officials, among others, expressed concern over the arrests and harassment of rights advocates and critics of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's government. State security prosecutors ordered...
Protestsnews8000.com

Palestinians shaken but steadfast as PA suppresses dissent

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Nearly two weeks after he was severely beaten by Palestinian security forces, Akil Awawdeh is still short of breath, still shielding his bruised chest with his hand and still haunted by the screams inside the police station. “Never in my life have I seen such...
AdvocacyBBC

Esraa Abdel Fattah: Egyptian activist released from prison

Esraa Abdel Fattah, one of the most prominent faces of the 2011 revolution in Egypt, has been released from jail. The 43-year-old activist and journalist had spent almost two years in detention after being arrested in October 2019. She had been charged with "spreading false news" and collaborating with a...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Daughter of Afghan envoy in Pak abducted, 'severely torture

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 17 (ANI): Afghanistan on Saturday strongly condemned the abduction of its envoy Najib Alikhil's daughter in Pakistan and called upon Islamabad to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of the "heinous act" at the earliest. Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated with "deep regret" that the daughter...
Politics101 WIXX

Dutch court convicts Syrian of war crimes over killing of soldier

THE HAGUE(Reuters) – A Dutch court sentenced a 49-year-old Syrian man on Friday to 20 years in prison for war crimes over his role in the execution of a government soldier during Syria’s civil war. Judges said Ahmad al Khedr, also known as Abu Khuder, was a member of the...
Politicskdal610.com

New Ukraine interior minister vows crackdown on organised crime, graft

KYIV (Reuters) – Denys Monastyrskiy, a lawmaker from the ruling Servant of the People Party, was approved as Ukraine’s new interior minister by parliament on Friday and he promised to crack down on rampant corruption and organised crime. Monastyrskiy, 41, was chosen by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to replace Arsen Avakov,...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy