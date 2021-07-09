HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Attempts a Gen-Z Makeover in First Episode
In 2007, Sex in the City had been off the air for a few years and Gossip Girl felt like the perfect remedy to cure viewers withdrawal of watching New Yorkers drenched in drama in an overly glamorized portrait of the city. It was the best kind of guilty pleasure, and the show was a huge success with millennials. Now, Gossip Girl returns as a reboot on HBO Max with a social media inspired Gen-Z refresh.television.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0