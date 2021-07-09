Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wanna Sing to Luke Bryan? NY American Idol Auditions Soon

By Chrissy
Posted by 
107.7 WGNA
107.7 WGNA
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have been spoiled for the last few years with very talented singers and musicians appearing on singing reality TV shows. Just recently it was Madison Vandenburg who made it to the top three on American Idol. What a fun ride that was to follow the Shaker High School student. Now it's your chance.

wgna.com

Comments / 0

107.7 WGNA

107.7 WGNA

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.7 WGNA plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wgna.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Vandenburg
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Shaker High School#Ny American Idol#Crossings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan and Pitbull Come Together for New Summer Bop, ‘Where the Country Girls At?’ [Listen]

Country superstar Trace Adkins has called upon fellow country star Luke Bryan and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, for a new summer track, "Where the Country Girls At?" Released Friday (June 25), the song effortlessly mixes genres in a fun way that's still palpable to country fans who lean old school. We get the classic Adkins bass and slow drawl, the stadium energy of hip-shaking hitmaker Bryan, and the rap swag of Pitbull. The guitar-driven party anthem mirrors the good time energy of Adkins’ hit "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" and asks a very simple question: Where are the country girls?!
Musictalentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and More Will Play CMA Summer Jam

Calling all country music fans, CMA Summer Jam back this month. The two-night concert will take place at Music City’s Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 and 28. Nine of Country music’s biggest stars will perform on stage each night including Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood. The concert will be filmed...
Syracuse, NYwnypapers.com

Luke Bryan launches 'Proud To Be Right Here Tour'

Nearly 15 months after its planned launch in May 2020, ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan began his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” on Thursday in Syracuse with special guests Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack (through Aug. 14) and DJ Rock. Runaway June will join the tour on dates after Aug. 19. The tour is slated to run through Oct. 16 with a detour in September for the return of Bryan’s “Farm Tour.”
Marshall, WIhngnews.com

Statz farm ready to host country singer Luke Bryan for second time

Two years ago, most people in the area would have never assumed one of Wisconsin’s most popular country music concerts of the year would be held on a freshly-harvested sorghum field just outside the village-limits of Marshall. But on Sept. 26, 2019, 20,000 people showed up to watch Luke Bryan kick off his annual farm tour at the Statz Bros. Farm.
Musicwfav951.com

Jordan Davis Releases EP Title Track Featuring Luke Bryan

Jordan Davis is still climbing the charts with his current Top Five hit, “Amost Maybes,” but he has just released a new song called “Buy Dirt” which is a collaboration with his labelmate Luke Bryan. Jordan co-wrote the song during the pandemic, and as he tells us, it's a reminder of the things in life that really matter. “‘Buy Dirt’ is a song that came to me a couple of months into the pandemic. We couldn’t tour, music, everything was at a standstill. I came to the realization of man, all you need is your faith, your family and your friends. And music’s great and I love it and I’m happy I get to do it, but at the end of the day those are three things that I need to always keep at the top of my list, and ‘Buy Dirt’ is my kind of pledge to that.”
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Luke Bryan’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

In 2007, Luke Bryan heard himself on the radio for the first time -- it was his single "All My Friends Say." Since then, he has acquired the attention of country fans worldwide, who just can't resist the charm of one of the genre's fun-loving guys. With more than 7...
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Luke Bryan Becomes First Major Country Artist to Resume Touring

More than a year after COVID-19 reached pandemic levels in the U.S., Luke Bryan has just become the first major country artist to resume concert touring in a large-scale way. His 2021 Proud to Be Right Here Tour of massive venues kicked off last week (July 8), and now the superstar is celebrating the milestone moment.
Musickizn.com

Caylee Hammack is Proud To Be On Tour With Luke Bryan

Country music tours are returning to venues near you, and along with fans being excited – the artists are just as happy to be back performing. Caylee Hammack is one of those singers who had her life and career interrupted for the last year and half, but she couldn’t be more happy about opening for Luke Bryan on his Proud To Be Right Here tour.
Music995qyk.com

Luke Combs Is Super Lucky in His New Song ‘Five Leaf Clover’

Luke Combs is on a roll; he just shared yet another new song on his social media. The new tune is called “Five Leaf Clover.”. Luke posted to Instagram a performance video of the song, writing, “Five-Leaf Clover (Unreleased Original) As promised, here’s the second new song that I’ve been playing on tour. It’s called “Five-Leaf Clover.” Hope y’all like it.”
Musicb105.com

Win tickets to see Luke Bryan at Riverbend Music Center

Every hour from 9am until 5pm you can win a pair of lawn tickets to see Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott and Caylee Hammack at Riverbend Music Center on Thursday, July 22. You’ll also go into a grand prize drawing to have your tickets upgraded into the General Admission PIT!
Musiccountry1025.com

17 Songs That Made Luke Bryan A Superstar

Who has more fun than Luke Bryan? You can hear it on his songs, see it on his social media almost daily and also feel it when you see him perform live. As Luke celebrates his 45th birthday today (7/17), we take a look at 17 songs that made him a country superstar.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Expect Super Strict Security Procedures At Lakeview For Luke Bryan Concert

Luke Bryan's 'Proud To Be Right Here' tour kicks off in Syracuse at the Lakeview, and so do some new security measures to keep you safe. See what you can expect here. Luke Bryan, along with 'Nobody' singer Dylan Scott, Runaway June, Caylee Hammack, and DJ Rock, kicks off his nationwide tour on July 8 at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse. It's also the first large outdoor concert for the area, and boy, oh boy, did we miss it. Here's what to expect with some new major security protocols that will take effect.
Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Deshawn Goncalves discusses life after American Idol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Idol contestant Deshawn Goncalves came on Good Day Columbus Friday to share what he has been up to since his run on the show ended. Goncalves, a Columbus City Schools graduate, earned a spot in the Top 9 and made it to Disney Week. He was eliminated after his performance of “When You Wish Upon A Star,” from Pinocchio.
TV Showstalentrecap.com

The Funniest ‘American Idol’ Auditions of All Time, Where Are They Now?

Where are all my OG American Idol fans at? Remember back in the day when they actually showed the bad auditions? While the show is responsible for producing some A-list stars, like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, it’s also responsible for discovering the best of the worst. Let’s take a look back at some of the funniest Idol auditions in the show’s history.
West Palm Beach, FLfloridaweekly.com

“American Idol” star comes home to perform at benefit

Although the West Palm Beach native was the official runner-up on the ABC-TV show this season, fans and supporters say he is clearly their winner. Some fans even started a petition stating the singer was the better vocalist and therefore should have won the title. But Mr. Spence, who said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy