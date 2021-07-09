Cancel
Saint Louis County, MO

The Saint Louis Zoo’s primate exhibit gets a major upgrade

By Amanda Woytus
stlmag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of us are excited to see the Saint Louis Zoo’s new Michael and Quirsis Riney Primate Canopy Trails exhibit, opening July 12, through the eyes of a child. Heidi Hellmuth, curator of primates, also gets to see it through the eyes of the animals. In the runup to the opening, the zoo’s staff has been transitioning groups of primates into the $13 million exhibit, which consists of eight habitats, tunnel connections, and more than 100 different living situations when combined with the Primate House. The goal: to keep things fresh and the animals engaged. “One thing that is hard to do when you’re taking care of animals is have an animal wake up in the morning and say, ‘I wonder what today is going to bring,’” Hellmuth says. “This is the closest, in my opinion and to my knowledge, any zoo has ever been able to come to offering that to primates.” Here are some of the features the primates have been getting acquainted with over the past few weeks.

