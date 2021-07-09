Cancel
Arkansas State

Second edition of Arkansas Turkey Stamp available

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK — The second edition of the voluntary Arkansas Turkey Stamp is now available to order through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s online licensing system at www.agfc.com, at any license dealer, regional office or AGFC nature center. The stamp is not required to hunt turkeys in the state of Arkansas, but was created to give conservationists and turkey enthusiasts a way to help support conservation efforts for the species.

www.stuttgartdailyleader.com

