Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Censored on PlayStation Consoles

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoki Doki Literature Club Plus! has been censored on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, altering the color of blood in one major scene. In a blog post on the day of the game’s launch, developers Team Salvanto, discussing how some would have concerns the game’s horror scenes would be censored on console.

nichegamer.com

