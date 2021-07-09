Pet of the Week: Cecilia from Animal Aid

Odie is a 5-year-old, white with brown, spayed female. How could you not love Odie?! We know we do! This adorable lady has spent the last several weeks in our care recovering from a tail amputation. She has been thriving and is now all ready for her fur-ever home! Odie is living in an office here and is loving life. She spends most of her time sitting by the window, taking cat naps on the chairs or asking for pets! This beautiful lady loves attention and will knead her paws and purr sooo loud while you pet her. She is a staff favorite here with her social personality- she greets everyone she meets right away and will make you love her instantly! Odie would be a great fit for just about anybody!