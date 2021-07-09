Cancel
Pets

Pet of the Week: Cecilia from Animal Aid

By Submitted
Niles Daily Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Cecilia from Animal Aid. Cecilia is a Ragdoll cat with deep blue eyes. Volunteers believe she is 3 years old. This lovely lady is shy but loves to be brushed. She is spayed and updated on shots. For more information, call Animal Aid at (269) 934-7729.

