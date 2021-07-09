Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Morning Brew: What the Big 12 media's league predictions say about the Longhorns

By Chip Brown
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today's Morning Brew, we break down what the Big 12 media's predictions for the 2021 football league race say about the Longhorns.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
220K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#Big 12#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Oklahoma football would’ve done even better in 12-team Playoff

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: The Oklahoma Sooners are wait to run onto the field prior to the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Today’s Shocking Result

Few Sundays this NASCAR season, if any, have been as shocking as the one we just had. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 just wrapped up on Sunday evening. Aric Almirola, 37, took home the checkered flag in stunning fashion. Almirola crossed the finish line first in the shortened race, which...
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

PFF makes puzzling prediction for Tennessee Vols’ starting QB in 2021

Pro Football Focus ranked all 130 FBS starting quarterbacks this week, which means they also predicted who would be starting at quarterback for each program. Their pick for the Tennessee Vols‘ starting quarterback is probably not who most fans would expect. PFF has Hendon Hooker, a Virginia Tech transfer, starting...
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Two Longhorns Named To Preseason All-Big 12 Team

The Texas Longhorns have high expectations heading into the 2021 season, thanks in large part two a pair of standout players on both sides of the ball. Those two players, defensive back D'Shawn Jamison and running back Bijan Robinson, got their due recognition on Wednesday when they were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team by the media.
NFLnewsbrig.com

5 Bold predictions for Bears QB Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL season

The Windy City hasn’t been this excited about a Chicago Bears rookie prospect since star linebacker Brian Urlacher was drafted back in 2000. Urlacher went on to become the defensive rookie of the year and eventually the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now that’s a lot to expect from rookie...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Mike Golic Job News

Former ESPN host Mike Golic has officially landed a new job in sports media. The longtime ESPN Radio host will be back on the airwaves this fall. Golic, who was not re-signed by ESPN at the end of his most-recent contract, will be working college football games each Saturday for Learfield IMG.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

College Football's Coaches on the Hot Seat for 2021

After an unusual 2020, normalcy will return for college football’s 2021 season. Despite concerns over revenue throughout the abbreviated '20 campaign, the coaching carousel was still active with 17 changes. But with things back to normal, the carousel could be even more noisy this fall. As usual, plenty of coaches are feeling pressure for the '21 season. USC's Clay Helton takes the top spot, but Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente and Texas Tech's Matt Wells aren't far behind. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is also under pressure to get the program pointed in the right direction after a 2-4 record last season.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
GolfGolf.com

Here’s how much money every player made at the Open Championship

The 2021 Open Championship purse reached a record high this year, increasing by $750,000 to $11.5 million — three-quarters of a million more than the last time the championship was played in 2019, when the total purse was $10.75 million. This year’s Open champion will surpass the payout received by...
Morgantown, WVTimes West Virginian

Will Steve Sarkisian save Texas?

MORGANTOWN — I get it. You don’t want to read about Texas. And, you’ll find no argument here. In Morgantown, Texas is so disliked that they ought to change the name of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant to simply The Roadhouse. Mountaineer football fans don’t want Texas Toast. Instead, they want...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).

Comments / 0

Community Policy