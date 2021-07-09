This $70 Steam Mop Does the Job of a Professional and Has More Than 18,000 Five-Star Reviews

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re like me and you spend way too much time on TikTok, then you’ve probably seen the viral sectional sofa that everyone’s been raving about. So what’s all the fuss about you ask? It’s essentially a sleeper sofa with hidden storage. You can lift up the top of the chaise to reveal extra storage, and the bottom of the rest of the sofa can pull out and up like a trundle to make a queen-size bed for your guests. Needless to say, this multi-use sofa packs a huge punch, all while being accommodating for small spaces. But despite its internet fame, there are many versions of the couch out there — and some are more affordable than others. Here are 10 dupes for this popular couch with the same functionality, ranging in all different price points and styles.