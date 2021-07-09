Cancel
This $70 Steam Mop Does the Job of a Professional and Has More Than 18,000 Five-Star Reviews

By AnnMarie Mattila
Apartment Therapy
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether we’re talking tile, hardwood, or laminate, all floors have one thing in common: dirt. And if you’re looking for something to tackle all that muck, nothing cleans like steam. Thankfully, the folks at Shark figured that out and made their high-quality Handheld Cleaners Steam Mop not only effective at getting all that grime without using harsh chemicals. but easy to operate and affordable as well. You can find it right now on Amazon for just $69.99 (normally $89.99), which is an amazing bargain to get even the dirtiest floors sparkling clean in minutes. Don’t quite believe in the power of steam yet? I’ll bet that over 18,000 five-star reviews will change your mind.

