Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Teton County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Teton by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Teton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL TETON COUNTY At 840 AM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Fairfield, or 10 miles south of Choteau, moving northeast at 15 mph. Pea-size to one-half inch size hail is possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Teton County. This includes Highway 89 between mile markers 25 and 37. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Teton County, MT
City
Choteau, MT
City
Fairfield, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#South Central#Pea#Eastern Teton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy