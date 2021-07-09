Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Teton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL TETON COUNTY At 840 AM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Fairfield, or 10 miles south of Choteau, moving northeast at 15 mph. Pea-size to one-half inch size hail is possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Teton County. This includes Highway 89 between mile markers 25 and 37. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.