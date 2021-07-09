Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hamilton; Marion; Sequatchie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN SEQUATCHIE...MARION AND HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 AM EDT/1045 AM CDT/ At 1054 AM EDT/954 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Whitwell, or 7 miles southwest of Dunlap, moving east southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Dunlap, Jasper, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, South Pittsburg, Walden, Lakesite, Whitwell and Kimball.