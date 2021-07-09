Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL TETON COUNTY At 853 AM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Choteau, moving northeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Choteau and Farmington. This includes the following highways Highway 287 between mile markers 62 and 64. Highway 89 between mile markers 39 and 53. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
