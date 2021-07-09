Cancel
New Hanover County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong south to north longshore current expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.

