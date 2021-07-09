Theft of Mail and Check Washing

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Reporting party filed an incident report with the NLCRPD advising that there was a theft of mail from his mailbox. This involved the theft of checks, which were later altered and issued to a payee that was unauthorized. This crime is commonly referred to by banking authorities, fraud investigators and law enforcement as check washing. Check washing is the process of erasing details from checks to allow them to be rewritten, usually for criminal purposes such as fraudulent withdrawal from the victim's bank account. Various steps can be taken by the writer of the check to reduce the possibility of falling victim to check washing. The USPS web page provides tips for avoiding victimization by this type of crime. These measures include deposit mail before last pickup. Deposit your outgoing mail in blue collection boxes before the last pickup or at your local Post Office. Retrieve mail frequently. Never leave your mail in your mailbox overnight. Hold mail at Post Office. If you’re going on vacation, have your mail held at the Post Office or have it picked up by a friend or neighbor.