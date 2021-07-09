Update: Cowpath Rd re-opened to traffic

Dark Hollow Road is closed between Rt. 413 & Ervin Road in Tinicum Township - please avoid the area. At 11:02 am, on July 14th, 2021, the Bedminster Township Police Department and the Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the intersection of Dark Hollow Road and Covered Bridge Road for the report of an overturned truck with no injuries. The investigation revealed that a truck traveling east on Dark Hollow Road struck a guide rail and overturned into the Stover Mill County Park. As a result of the crash, a small amount of pool chemicals being carried by the truck spilled into the Tohickon Creek. The Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company, Delaware Valley Fire Company, Bucks County Hazmat and the PA Dept. of Environmental Protection worked together to respond to the spill. The DEP evaluated the scene and has reported that there is no danger to the public as a result of the spill. The road will remained closed for a few more hours while the accident investigation continues and the truck and debris are removed from the scene. Also, assisting with the emergency was the Bedminster Township Emergency Management Coordinator, the Plumstead Twp. Police Department, the Tinicum Township Police Department, Fire Police and the Bucks County Park Rangers.