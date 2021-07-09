Cancel
Update: Cowpath Rd re-opened to traffic

crimewatchpa.com
 11 days ago

Cowpath Rd has been re-opened to northbound traffic. Thank you for your cooperation.

montgomery.crimewatchpa.com

Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Road Closure northbound Cowpath Rd at Cindy Ln

Cowpath Rd is currently shut down northbound at Cindy Ln due to low hanging wires. All traffic will be diverted down Cindy Ln to northbound Cabin Rd to Orvilla Rd. Please allow extra travel time and do not drive around the barricades. Thank You.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Lane restrictions, traffic congestion Route 15 North

Multi vehicle crash causing traffic congestion on Route 15 North between York Rd (Rt 74) and Ore Bank Rd. Use alternate routes if possible.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Road closure (wires down)

York Rd. (RT 74) closed between Spring Lane Road and Williams Grove Road for wires down.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Vehicle Accident - Roadway Closure

Please avoid the area of Lincoln Way East at Fifth Ave due to a vehicle accident resulting in a roadway closure.
Camp Hill, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(18) 3922 (A)(3) Theft by Deception (M1)

On March 8, 2021 at 12:53 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Costea's Auction Gallery located at 2238 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill for a report of a bad check. The Defendant, Phillip Edwards, had been at the auction and purchased several items with a check on December...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

18 3503 (b)(1)(i) Criminal Trespass

Defendant was charged with trespassing after repeatedly going into a store that he was not permitted to enter. Charges were filed with the District Justice and he was released at the scene.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Active Fire Scene

Please avoid the area of Stouffer Ave between Stanley Ave and Brandon Drive due to an active fire scene.
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Found Motorized Wheel Chair

The Doylestown Township Police Department is attempting to locate the owner of a blue and black motorized wheel chair that was found unattended and without power on the walking path on Sauerman Road near Turk Road. Please call 215-348-4201 if you are the owner so we can return your property. Reference case number 21-004798.
Williamsport, PAcrimewatchpa.com

WBP Inc# 21-06689 - Shots Fired - 400 Block High Street

On July 13, 2021 around 2:00am Williamsport Police units responded to the 400 block of High Street for a report of shots fired. Through investigation officers confirmed multiple shots were fired and collected evidence from the scene. As of this time there is no known damage or victims reported. This...
Palmyra, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Warrant - State Parole Violation

On 7/11/2021 at approximately 1016 hours, Palmyra Police stopped a vehicle in the 1st block of South Franklin Street. One of the occupants in that vehicle was identified as David Cuttino. Cuttino showed being wanted by State Parole for absconding. He was then arrested for his warrant and...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

CC 2701 A1 Simple Assault (M2) 2 Counts

On 07/11/2021 the defendant Adam D. Weaver did assault an adult female victim at 26 South Center Street. The female was holding a young child while being assaulted and strangled. City of Bradford Police charged the defendant Weaver with 2 counts of felony stranglulation, 2 Counts of Simple assault... 18...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Possession of Marijuana (M)

On 5/24/2021, at approximately 1035 hours, Rosario-Martinez was stopped for a traffic violation and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. After receiving the toxicology report, Jaime Alejandro Rosario-Martinez was charged with 3 counts of DUI, 1 count of Possession of a Small Amount of...
Pequea, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Theft of Catalytic Converters

The Pequea Township Police Department is investigating the theft of Catalytic Converters from several area businesses that occurred during the overnight hours of 7/9/14 into 7/10/14. Two vehicles at a Contractor Business on Brooks Ave. and a vehicle on Herrville Rd. had their Catalytic Converters removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PTPD.
Bedminster Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

UPDATE - Dark Hollow Rd. - between 413 & Ervin Rd

Dark Hollow Road is closed between Rt. 413 & Ervin Road in Tinicum Township - please avoid the area. At 11:02 am, on July 14th, 2021, the Bedminster Township Police Department and the Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the intersection of Dark Hollow Road and Covered Bridge Road for the report of an overturned truck with no injuries. The investigation revealed that a truck traveling east on Dark Hollow Road struck a guide rail and overturned into the Stover Mill County Park. As a result of the crash, a small amount of pool chemicals being carried by the truck spilled into the Tohickon Creek. The Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company, Delaware Valley Fire Company, Bucks County Hazmat and the PA Dept. of Environmental Protection worked together to respond to the spill. The DEP evaluated the scene and has reported that there is no danger to the public as a result of the spill. The road will remained closed for a few more hours while the accident investigation continues and the truck and debris are removed from the scene. Also, assisting with the emergency was the Bedminster Township Emergency Management Coordinator, the Plumstead Twp. Police Department, the Tinicum Township Police Department, Fire Police and the Bucks County Park Rangers.
Warwick Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Bad checks (M)

NLCRPD filed charges on Amy Kristina Diem, of Lititz, for misdemeanor bad checks and 2-count of summary bad checks after a report was filed by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 901 Lititz Pike in Warwick Township. On 3 separate occasions Amy presented checks from herself to the bank and accepted...
Hummelstown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Percy, Sean Michael - (1) Count of 3921 A Theft by Unlawful Taking

Beware of Neighborhood Porch Pirates - A US Postal employee contacted the Hummelstown Police Department regarding a borough resident who had been observed stealing USPS delivered packages from another residence. Chief Hess & Cpl. Kopinetz confronted the suspect, Sean Michael Percy, who admitted to the theft and returned the stolen property to them. He handed over a used bottle of perfume and will be charged with one count of theft and be required to pay restitution for the unusable perfume that he stole from a neighbor.
Lititz, PAcrimewatchpa.com

LBPD Releases Q2 of 2021 Data Related to Bias-Based Policing Prohibition

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD is releasing the agency review of data for Q2 of 2021 related to agency traffic citations and criminal arrests. The LBPD is required to perform this review annually to comply with the Accreditation standard related to the prohibition of bias-based policing. The LBPD elects to conduct this review more-frequently, on a quarterly basis, and also elects to release this data for public inspection on the agency webpage.
West Chester, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Assist Citizen

On July 12, 2021 at approximately 4:30pm, The West Chester Police Department was asked to check on the well-being of a subject residing in the 200 block of N Everhart Ave. While investigating, indications were that the subject was suicidal and may have been armed. After patrol officers were unable to make contact with the subject, The West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team was activated to assist. The incident was brought to a peaceful resolution at approximately 10:00pm.
Hatfield, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Sellers, Jennifer L - (1 Count )780-113(A)(16) Int Poss Controlled Substance By Per Not Reg and 1 additional charge

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jennifer L. Seller, F/37, Hatfield, PA. On June 20, 2021 Sellers was picked up on a warrant out of Montgomery County. While in custody, police found a clear baggie containing methamphetamine in her possession. The officer filed a criminal complaint and a warrant was issued. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jennifer L. Sellers is asked to submit a tip by clicking the link below or contacting police at 215-345-4143. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
West Manchester Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

New Officer Announcement

The West Manchester Township Police Department is proud to announce the swearing in of our newest officer, Officer Joseph Staley. Magisterial District Justice Jeffrey Oberdorf administered the Oath of Office to Officer Staley on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the presence of his family and co-workers. Officer Staley comes to us from the Baltimore City Police Department. Congratulations Officer Staley!

