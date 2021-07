Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Good steaks done cheap is the goal at new Deep Ellum Dallas restaurant. There's been a quiet trend among Dallas restaurants of doing steak at not-steakhouse prices — and probably noplace embodies that trend more overtly than CheapSteaks, a restaurant coming-soon to Deep Ellum. CheapSteaks will go into the space at 2613 Elm St., where it will combine live music, cocktails, cold beer, an outdoor patio, drop-down garage doors, and steak.