More than 6 inches of rain fell on parts of the Monadnock Region Saturday evening and overnight, with flooding reported in a number of area towns. Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for small streams in southwestern Cheshire County until Monday at 3 a.m., with flooding expected in towns including Hinsdale, Keene, Swanzey and Winchester. The weather service says flooding is already occurring along the Ashuelot River, and to expect 2 to 3 feet of additional rise in river levels in Hinsdale and Swanzey.