Ed Sheeran scores a second week atop the Official Irish Singles Chart with Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran sits on the throne of the Official Irish Singles Chart for a second week with Bad Habits. Ed’s 43rd Top 50 hit and seventh Number 1 increased its chart sales by almost 50% week-on-week to comfortably secure another seven days on top, finishing over 4,000 units ahead of Olivia Rodrigo at Number 2 with Good 4 U. Keeping with Olivia, her fifth Top 10 single Favorite Crime lifts four to a new peak position of Number 8.www.officialcharts.com
