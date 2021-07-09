Cancel
You Should Consider Eating Parsnips For Dessert. Here's Why

By Sophia Lo
Though vegetables aren't usually the first thing that comes to mind when you bring up dessert, it's not an absolute contradiction. Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting is a sweet and tangy combination that's filled up with vegetables. But carrots aren't the only root vegetable you should turn from a side dish into a dessert course. Though there are distinct differences between carrots and parsnips, it turns out that parsnips make a delightful sweet treat.

