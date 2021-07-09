Washington Nationals vs San Francisco Giants 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals (42-44) will challenge the San Francisco Giants (54-32) in Game 1 of a three-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 9:45 PM ET. Washington split the four-game set against the San Diego Padres after an 8-9 defeat in the final game on Thursday and also lost Game 2 at 4-7 on Tuesday. However, the Nationals won the opener at 7-5 on Monday and 15-5 in Game 3 on Wednesday to even the series at 2-2. Last time out, starter Max Scherzer lasted for just 3.2 innings after giving away seven earned runs on five base hits with a walk and struck out seven San Diego batters in the losing effort. Shortstop Trea Turner made three runs with a triple and earned three RBIs while Catcher Yan Gomes added two RBIs on one hit for the Nats. Right Fielder Juan Soto acquired a two-run score with a double while 3rd Baseman Starlin Castro contributed one run with a double and an RBI in the loss.