Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KDKA News Radio

Indiana man arrested for passing counterfeit $100 bills in Pittsburgh area mall

By Jeff Oravitz
Posted by 
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 9 days ago

A man from Indianapolis is facing a number of charges from Bethel Park Police after allegedly passing counterfeit $100 bills in a Pittsburgh area mall.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Pittsburgh#Bills#Indiana#Park Police
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy