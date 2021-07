Gigi Hadid has become the replacement for Chrissy Teigan on Netflix's Never Have I Ever following the latter's departure last month in the midst of her cyber-bullying scandal. The wife of John Legend walked away from her guest voice-over role on the second season of the show in June as the internet became awash with tales of cyberbullying by the former model and presenter. Hadid took to her Instagram to post the news about her involvement in the new episodes, sharing a video from the comedy-drama in which she could be heard providing the voiceover.