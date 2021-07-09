Yellowstone to Yukon: Can a Model for Interconnection Save the Wild?

In 2006, Wojciech Pisula snuck behind a gas station in Warsaw, Poland to catch a rat. A psychologist at the Polish Academy of Sciences, Pisula had been sending lab rats through mazes for more than a decade and was convinced that these mild animals were no longer representative of their kind. Through hundreds of generations, he knew, the rats — most often Rattus norvegicus, the Norway rat — had, like other laboratory organisms, been domesticated and bred by scientists to select for traits that made them easier to study. To understand just how different his lab rats had become from their wild relatives, Pisula decided to bring some wild rats into captivity. He set traps by the dumpsters here and at other locations around the city and waited.