Sunday’s European football final will test Prince William

It's been said for months that when Prince Charles becomes King, there will be a lot of changes at the Palace. The Prince of Wales' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy are no secret, according to insiders. In an interview with talkRADIO in April, royal biographer Angela Levin said: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer." As the Daily Mail reported around the same time, Charles' vision for a downsized version of "The Firm" could include just hismself, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—as senior royals. In that case, other members of the family may be encouraged to take on more traditional jobs to help support themselves and the shift could even mean a loss of their titles, patronages, and possibly even their security except at royal events (as was the case with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in 2011). But even before Charles becomes King, insiders say the Princes of Wales is causing tension within the family and could ultimately break a long-held promise that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made decades ago. Read on to find out how Charles is rocking the boat.