Chicago White Sox vs Baltimore Orioles 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Chicago White Sox (51-35) will collide with the Baltimore Orioles (28-58) in the AL Inter-Division three-game competition at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Chicago will try to continue their success after winning the last two installments of a series against the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox lost Game 1 of a three-game series versus the Twins at 5-8 on Monday but the Chicago squad managed to get back and won the remaining games at 4-1 on Tuesday and 6-1 in the finale on Wednesday. Starter Lance Lynn earned the victory after allowing just one earned run on four base hits with three walks but struck out six Minnesota batters in pitching for 6.0 innings last time out. Second Baseman Leury Garcia led the charge with two runs on three base hits and three RBIs while Shortstop Tim Anderson made one run on four base hits with an RBI for the White Sox.
