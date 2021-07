SIOUX CITY -- District health officials say they haven't noticed a spike in cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County more than a week after the July Fourth holiday. "But we're just over one week removed from those events, so it's probably a little too early to judge at this point," Siouxland District Health Department deputy director Tyler Brock said of the impact Independence Day celebrations and Saturday in the Park, a music festival held in Grandview Park July 2-3, had on the spread of the virus.