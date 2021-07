The west coast of the United States is known for some amazing beaches, and with the west coast spirit, it has to be more than just fun in the sun. You'd want to spend your west coast beach day in style - with memorable activities, good food and of course cool souvenir mementos from wherever you are staying. If you're staying at any west coast beach destinations such as those found along Hawaii's Big Island or mainland California make sure to load up on these west coast essentials for a truly awesome west coast beach day!